Tate Aggies Sweep The Jay Royals In Friday Afternoon Showdown

October 4, 2025

Tate 3, Jay 0

The Tate Aggies secured a decisive victory over the Jay Royals in straight sets on Friday afternoon.

The Aggies dominated, especially in the first two frames, as they took the match 3-0.

Tate overpowered the Royals with strong sets of 25-9 and 25-7 to jump out to a commanding two-set lead. Jay High showed improved effort and resolve in the third set, pushing the Aggies more closely before Tate closed out the match with a 25-17 finish.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

