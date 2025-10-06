Scattered Showers In Monday’s Forecast

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.