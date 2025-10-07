Scattered Rain Today, Big Changes Later In The Week

There is a chance of scattered rain for Tuesday, and there’s a big cool down coming later in the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 57.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 83.