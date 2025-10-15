Patients Sue Over Alleged ‘Degrading’ Photos Taken And Shared By Jay Hospital Staff

Lawsuits have been filed against Jay Hospital and Baptist Healthcare on behalf of three clients who were allegedly photographed without consent by hospital employees while under medical care. Zarzaur Law, which filed the suit, said the photos were later shared on social media, and the firm is offering a $5,000 reward to the first person to provide the photos as verified evidence.

The law firm said their investigation “has revealed deeply troubling details about the conduct of hospital staff and the hospital’s subsequent response”.

According to the allegations in the complaint, in February 2025, several employees at Jay Hospital entered patient rooms while patients were asleep or heavily medicated and took unauthorized and degrading pictures. Hospital representatives later acknowledged that these photos were taken by employees and described the images themselves as “horrible.” The photos were reportedly circulated on the social media platform Snapchat.

Attorney Joe Zarzaur stated that the hospital’s representatives approached the victims, offering them money in exchange for signing legal releases related to the incident. However, the victims were never shown the photographs, nor were they told what the images depicted.

“The hospital reps told them that they understood that employees took pictures,” Zarzaur said. “And that these horrible pictures were broadcast on Snapchat.”

One of the clients represented by Zarzaur Law reported that she woke up without clothing after being medicated. That patient recalled a staff nurse making a crude and humiliating remark, stating that her body had been visible throughout the night and that staff members were able to see her as they passed by in the hallway.

“She says she woke up without her clothes being on after being medicated,” Zarzaur said. “One of the staff nurses,” she says, ‘made a crude comment about how all night she was showing her body parts basically, and that they all were able to see them in the hall’.” She said she did not know that employees of the hospital had photographed her and posted it on Snapchat.

Zarzaur Law alleges that, despite being aware of the incident for months, Jay Hospital and Baptist Healthcare failed to take immediate and transparent action. The victims were never shown the images, and to this day, they have received no clear explanation about the extent of the violations.

Zarzaur Law, P.A. is offering a $5,000 reward to the first person to provide the photographs. Once the photographs are corroborated by evidence and verified to be authentic, that individual will be qualified for the $5,000 reward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Zarzaur Law, P.A. at (855) HIRE-JOE or visit zarzaurlaw.com.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.