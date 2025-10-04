Partly Sunny Saturday And Low 80s; Chance Of Rain By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.