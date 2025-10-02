New Splash Pad Opens In Flomaton

October 2, 2025

The Town of Flomaton has officially opened its new splash pad.

The splash pad is located on Church Street, just behind the Flomaton Public Library, and it is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day until it closes later in the season for winter.

Getting the waterworks started is simple: users just need to touch the top of the bright yellow post located at the entrance to trigger the sensor.

The Town of Flomaton is inviting everyone to “bring your family, cool off, and have fun!” The facility has been designed with families in mind, including new restrooms located in the building at the back right corner of the splash pad area.

There are a few simple rules for the splash pad — keep the area clean, be mindful and respectful of others, and no pets on the splash pad.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 