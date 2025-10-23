Molino Utilities Issues Boil Water Notice For Highway 97; Molino Park Students Provided Bottled Water

Molino Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice is in effect for a portion of Highway 97, including Molino Park Elementary School, following the repair of a broken water main.

Escambia County Public Schools said portable toilets were made available to students during a period of no water on Thursday, and bottled water has been provided for drinking.

The boil water notice is in effect for Molino Utilities customers on Highway 97 North of Crabtree Church Road to Abromovich Lane.

Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible.

Residents within the area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.

