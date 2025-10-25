Lots of North Escambia Area Fall Festivals, Events This Weekend

Numerous Halloween and fall festival events are scheduled in the North Escambia area through the weekend.

Family Movie Matinee Double Feature at the Century Library

Join the Century Library for a double feature showing of “The Addams Family” (2019) and “The Addams Family 2″ (2021) on Saturday, October 25, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Both movies are animated and rated PG.

Oak Grove Baptist Church Fall Festival

Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold their Fall Festival on Saturday, October 25, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Games, food, hayrides, bounce house, cake walk and more. Everything is free and everyone is welcome. The church is located at 2600 Hwy 99 in Oak Grove.

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Molino It’s Fall Y’all Festival

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, Molino campus, will hold their It’s Fall Y’all Festival on Saturday, October 25, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Don Sutton Ballpark. Fall fun games and activities for all ages, music, treats including free popcorn, cotton candy and ice cream. There will also be food for sale to support Student Ministry. The ball park is located at 2340 Crabtree Church Road in Molino.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church Fall Festival

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will hold their fall festival on Saturday, October 25, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Food, games and prizes. The church is located at 600 Saint Luke Church Road in Century.

Spooky Walk at the Molino Library

Step into a world of not-so-scary thrills at the Molino Library’s family-friendly Spooky Walk on Saturday, October 25, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Wander through festive stations featuring spooky crafts, zombie bowling, haunted bean bag toss and more ghoulishly delightful games. Costumes are encouraged. Everyone is welcome.

Walnut Hill Baptist Church Fall Festival

Walnut Hill Baptist Church Fall Festival, Sunday, October 26 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Costume contest, fun games, trunk or treat, snow cones, cake walk, chili cookoff, and more. Meal at 5 p.m. The church is located at 5741 Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill.

Dogwood Park Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Dogwood Park Baptist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 26, starting at 4 p.m. Free food, boiled peanuts, face painting and more. The church is located at 3301 Highway 97 in Molino.

Pinewoods Presbyterian Church Fall Festival

Pinewoods Presbyterian Church will hold their annual Fall Festival on Sunday, October 26, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Free food, games, candy, bounce houses and more. The church is located at 2198 County Road 297A in Cantonment.