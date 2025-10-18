Jobs Report: Escambia County Area Unemployment Rate Increases Slightly

The Escambia County area unemployment rate increased over the past month, according to data released Friday by FloridaCommerce.

The area’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in August 2025, a 0.8% increase from the August 2024 rate of 3.9%.

FloridaCommerce said that the local metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate in professional and business services among all metro areas, adding 700 jobs in August 2025. The Pensacola metro area added 800 jobs (+0.5%) in the private sector over the year in August 2025. The area also gained the most jobs over the year in the education and health services sector, adding 800 jobs in August 2025.

Florida’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8%t in August 2025, up 0.1% from the July 2025 rate, and up 0.4% from a year ago.

“Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are jobs available for every Floridian who wants to work, with more than 459,000 jobs posted online,” the state said about the overall state job availability.