Jerry Randall Clark

Jerry Randall Clark, age 64, of Atmore, AL passed away on October 17, 2025 in Atmore, AL. Jerry was born on January 12, 1961 to J.B. Clark and Elon Bell Clark in Brewton, AL. Jerry was a member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church and the Golf Course Groundskeeper at Jefferson Davis Community College. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Wanda Black Clark; his daughter, Daphne (Jay) Ates of Atmore, AL; his brother, David Clark of Brewton, AL; his grandchildren, Braiden Peebles and Ella Kate Ates along with his nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Brooks Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Tew and Bro. Schuyler Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe United Methodist Cemetery in Robinsonville, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Chris Black, Chad Black, David Amos, Scott Clark Kelby Amos, and Clay Smith.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 11:00 a.m. at Brooks Memorial Baptist Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.