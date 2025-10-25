High School Football Scoreboard

October 25, 2025

Here are Friday night high football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Northview 60, Central (Hayneville, AL) 0 [Story, photos...]
  • Crestview 38, Tate 6 [Story...]
  • Jay 45, Wewahitchka 14
  • West Florida 30, Pensacola High 22
  • Pine Forest 40, Escambia 0
  • Washington 42, Destin 7
  • Pensacola Catholic 24, South Walton 13
  • Niceville 45, MIlton 21
  • Navarre 41, Pace 21
  • Mosley 54, Gulf Breeze 14
  • Central 51,  Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 8

ALABAMA

  • Cottage Hill Christian Academy 13, Flomaton 7
  • Escambia Academy 49, Evangel Christian Academy 24
  • Greenville 27, Escambia County 18
  • Bayside Academy 23,  T.R. Miller 14
  • W.S. Neal 35, Mobile Christian 22

