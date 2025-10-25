High School Football Scoreboard
October 25, 2025
Here are Friday night high football scores from across the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Northview 60, Central (Hayneville, AL) 0 [Story, photos...]
- Crestview 38, Tate 6 [Story...]
- Jay 45, Wewahitchka 14
- West Florida 30, Pensacola High 22
- Pine Forest 40, Escambia 0
- Washington 42, Destin 7
- Pensacola Catholic 24, South Walton 13
- Niceville 45, MIlton 21
- Navarre 41, Pace 21
- Mosley 54, Gulf Breeze 14
- Central 51, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 8
ALABAMA
- Cottage Hill Christian Academy 13, Flomaton 7
- Escambia Academy 49, Evangel Christian Academy 24
- Greenville 27, Escambia County 18
- Bayside Academy 23, T.R. Miller 14
- W.S. Neal 35, Mobile Christian 22
