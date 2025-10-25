High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night high football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Northview 60, Central (Hayneville, AL) 0 [Story, photos...]

Crestview 38, Tate 6 [Story...]

Jay 45, Wewahitchka 14

West Florida 30, Pensacola High 22

Pine Forest 40, Escambia 0

Washington 42, Destin 7

Pensacola Catholic 24, South Walton 13

Niceville 45, MIlton 21

Navarre 41, Pace 21

Mosley 54, Gulf Breeze 14

Central 51, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 8

ALABAMA

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 13, Flomaton 7

Escambia Academy 49, Evangel Christian Academy 24

Greenville 27, Escambia County 18

Bayside Academy 23, T.R. Miller 14

W.S. Neal 35, Mobile Christian 22

