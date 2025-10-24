Helen Louise Nicholson

Helen Louise Nicholson, 99, of Pensacola, passed away October 18, 2025. Louise was born in Molino, Florida, on November 4, 1925, to Edward and Ada McCann. She attended the old Molino School and graduated from Tate High School. She was married to John Clark Nicholson for 39 years. As a young woman, Louise worked at the paper mill in Cantonment for several years until she married and became a housewife and mother. She sold Avon for 64 years, an honored member of the President’s Club for many of those years. She retired at the age of 97. Louise was also employed at Pensacola Auto Auction for a period of ten years.

The McCann and Nicholson families were some of the founding members of Aldersgate Methodist Church in Molino where Louise was a regular member all of her life, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing Bunko with family and friends, loved to cook and was known as the “chicken whisperer” for her fried chicken and as the “cake lady.” She took pride in her yard and flower gardens and was passionate about canning and preserving fresh fruits and vegetables. She especially loved picking peaches at the orchards in Alabama.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Nicholson; her parents, Edward and Ada McCann; siblings, Roger McCann, Billy McCann, Doris (Leon) Cassady, and Bobby McCann.

She is survived by sons, Ronnie Nicholson and Steve (JoAnne) Nicholson; three granddaughters, Laura Nicholson, Lindsay Byrd, Corey Wunder; sisters-in law, June McCann, Ethel McCann, and Martha McCann; and many great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family and friends.

The family appreciates the many blessings of her church family and friends, especially neighbor, Candy Hall, who came every day to visit and help Louise. Also, many thanks go to Vitas Hospice in Pensacola for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at Aldersgate Methodist Church on Highway 29 in Molino, Thursday, October 30, with visitation at 11 a.m.