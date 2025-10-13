FHP: Speeding Driver Caused Fiery Fatal Highway 29 Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol says a speeding driver was at fault for a horrific fiery crash Saturday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment that took the life of a Cantonment man and seriously injured two Flomaton residents.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 29 south of the paper mill, near Woodbury Circle, and involved a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and a passenger car.

In a report released Sunday night, FHP said a car driven by a 28-year old Pensacola woman was traveling southbound on Highway 29 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed over the median and into the path of a northbound SUV.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Pensacola woman, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. Her passenger, a 30-year-old Cantonment man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox SUV, a 72-year-old Flomaton man, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a 70-year-old Flomaton woman, was also transported to Sacred Heart in serious condition.

The rear portion of the car was ripped away in the collision, with the front and passenger compartment crossing all lanes of Highway 29 before bursting into flames.

The crash completely shut down Highway 29 for several hours.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.