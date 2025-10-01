FDLE Arrests Five In Escambia County In Spice Drug Trafficking Organization Investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrest five Escambia County residents in connection to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) selling “Spice,” an artificial drug to simulate the effects of THC.

The investigation began in December2020 in reference to a larger narcotics investigation from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Through undercover investigations, agents identified Kendrick Jermaine Johnson, 44, as an active supplier in the drug trafficking organization.

Last week, FDLE Pensacola agents and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Agents recovered approximately one pound of Spice, 19 pounds of chemical powder used to create synthetic cannabis, three (3) firearms, and $36,845.97 in U.S currency. Johnson was placed under arrest for charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, trafficking synthetic cannabinoids (spice), and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

FDLE said through additional investigation, four additional suspects were charged and arrested last week in connection to the spice trafficking ring:

Kaitlynn Elizabeth Parks, 28, conspiracy to commit racketeering; trafficking synthetic cannabinoids (spice); possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver; unlawful use of a two-way communication device

James Kenneth Richardson III, 29, conspiracy to commit racketeering; trafficking synthetic cannabinoids (spice); possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver; unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Candace Michelle Clayberger, 45, conspiracy to commit racketeering; trafficking synthetic cannabinoids (spice); possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver; unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Adam Chad Clayberger, 37, conspiracy to commit racketeering; trafficking synthetic cannabinoids (spice); possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver; unlawful use of a two-way communication device, tampering with evidence

Johnson was released from Escambia County Jail on a $70,000 bond, and Parks was released from jail on $240,000 bond. Candance Clayberger remained in jail with bond set a $240,000, while Adam Calyberger was jailed with bond set at $260,000.

Pictured: (Top L-R) Kendrick Jermaine Johnson, Kaitlynn Elizabeth Parks, (Bottom, L-R) James Kenneth Richardson III, Candace Michelle Clayberger, and Adam Chad Clayberger.