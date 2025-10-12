Escambia Schools Announce Their Teachers Of The Year
October 12, 2025
Teachers of the Year have been announced by the Office of Community Involvement for Escambia County Public Schools. Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.
Editor’s note: We will feature each of the Teacher of the Year from each of the North Escambia area schools over the coming weeks, if submitted by the school.
- Jim Allen Elementary – Michelle (Shelly) Helton
- Bellview Elementary – Teswanna Johnson
- Beulah Elementary – Shelly Mitchell
- Blue Angels Elementary – Trinity Barnett
- Bratt Elementary – Angela Stuart
- Brentwood Elementary – Sarah Long
- Hellen Caro Elementary – Lori Walsh
- N. B. Cook Elementary – Megan Habayeb
- Cordova Park Elementary – Brittany Foster
- Ensley Elementary – Susannah Wright
- Ferry Pass Elementary – Nikki Cole
- Global Learning Academy – Whitney Osborne
- Holm Elementary – Etter Wright
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Melissa Venable
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Ashley Phillips
- Lipscomb Elementary – Courtney Geiger
- Longleaf Elementary – Gena Keszthelyi
- McArthur Elementary – Laura Sellers
- Molino Park Elementary – Chad Hetherington
- Montclair Elementary – Felicia Hudson
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Brigit McAroy
- Navy Point Elementary – Jana Arnett
- Oakcrest Elementary – John Herber
- Pine Meadow Elementary – Tara Garic
- Pleasant Grove Elementary – Carol Larsen
- Scenic Heights Elementary – Amanda Pinckard
- O.J. Semmes Elementary – Jessica Zent
- Sherwood Elementary – Bridget Wakeman
- A. K. Suter Elementary – Juliana Barrett
- Warrington Elementary – Christina Myers
- C. A. Weis Elementary – Julia Hodo
- West Pensacola Elementary – Debra Jewell
- Bailey Middle School – Cameron Peters
- Bellview Middle – Clareta Broadnax
- Beulah Middle – Kenneth Atkinson
- Brown Barge Middle – John Blackwelder
- Ernest Ward Middle – Megan Bryan
- Ferry Pass Middle – Velvet Kalber
- Ransom Middle – Holly Kendrick
- Workman Middle – Quintarries Upshaw
- Escambia High School – Kristy Davis
- Northview High School – Brandon Korinchak
- Pensacola High School – Lora Fairhurst
- Pine Forest High School – David Dawson
- Tate High School – Richard Coleman
- Washington High School – Kathryn Cody
- West Florida High School – Tyler Mertz
- Alternative Education – Adam Stumpf
- Beulah Academy of Science – Molly Villanueva
- Achieve Academy – Brenda Baldwin
- Success Academy – Gregory Steen
- Escambia Virtual Academy – Tristan Harris
- Escambia Westgate – Kimberly Ripley
- ESE – Joyce “Kelton” Boykin
- Hope Horizon – Tara Hagan
- George Stone Technical College – Maria Moultrie
- Pensacola Beach Charter – Kimberley Talbert
