Distracted Driver Crashes Pickup Through Gas Company Building



Two people were seriously injured when a pickup truck plowed all the way through a Blossman Gas building on Michigan Avenue Monday afternoon.

Inside the building, a 59-year-old Cantonment woman was seriously injured, and a 61-year-old woman from Pensacola was critically injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old Elberta, Alabama, man, was seriously injured in the crash. Troopers said he was distracted by his phone, and looked up to realize he was running off the roadway. The pickup suffered a blowout to the right front wheel when it hit a curb, and the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The pickup traveled across the curb and curb stops of a dentist’s office at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Montgomery Avenue. The truck traveled across the dentist’s office parking lot, across Montgomery Avenue and collided with the Blossman Gas building.

Troopers said the pickup traveled all the way through and a third of the way out the back side of the building, finally stopping when it hit a pallet of concrete blocks.

There was no gas leak or other Hazmat issues from the crash.

Images courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.