Developers Announce Plans For OLF-8 To Be Known As ‘Outlying Fields’

The group that purchased the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road for $42.5 million from Escambia County is detailing their plans for future development.

Catalyst Healthspan (Catalyst), in partnership with Jim Wilson & Associates, on Wednesday announced its plans for a transformational, multi-generational, mixed-use development at OLF-8 to be known as Outlying Fields.

Located on the 540-acre parcel in Beulah, Florida, once referred to as OLF-8, Outlying Fields will build on the site’s history while creating a premier destination in Northwest Florida, the group said, adding that the development will consist of five unique districts providing opportunities for neighbors to gather and businesses to thrive.

“Outlying Fields will be a place with soul, honoring Northwest Florida’s authenticity, natural beauty, and the people who bring our community to life,” said Chad Henderson, CEO of Catalyst. “We are proud to create a destination that will drive Escambia County and greater Pensacola’s economy forward while leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

“This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform this land into a vibrant space fueling economic growth and community life,” said Will Wilson, President of Jim Wilson & Associates. “Our team has seen firsthand how thoughtful, mixed-use developments can build a thriving and innovative hub for a region’s future. We are thrilled to partner with the Catalyst team to bring this opportunity to Northwest Florida.”

Catalyst is a multi-faceted investor with a focus on healthcare and healthspan real estate investments across 23 states. Catalyst has performed on over $2.5 billion of projects and investments. Through its community development division, The 1559 Collective, Catalyst brings years of Northwest Florida development experience to the Outlying Fields project. The 1559 Collective is responsible for impactful projects such as the development and curation of The

East Garden District, a placemaking project in downtown Pensacola, as well as Ransley Station, a 65-acre mixed use development in Escambia County.

Jim Wilson & Associates brings unmatched expertise and decades of success in transformative mixed-use developments to the Outlying Fields project. In a successful partnership with the U.S. Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, the firm reimagined unused military land and created hundreds of light manufacturing jobs for the region. Through their strategic approach to real estate development, the Jim Wilson & Associates team has generated thousands more jobs in office and retail projects across the Southeast.

Supporting the effort, Goodwyn Mills Cawood is guiding the infrastructure planning and engineering with Cooper Carry leading the architectural design. Together, the team brings extensive experience delivering high-quality, mixed-use developments in a variety of residential, urban, suburban, and exurban environments.

The development partnership will unveil the five districts of Outlying Fields – Town Center, Community, Commerce, Employment & Technology Innovation (ETI), and Residential – in phases with additional details, renderings, and district spotlights to be announced over the coming months.

Once fully developed, Outlying Fields will provide outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, job opportunities, and residential options.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.