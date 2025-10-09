David Stafford Named Pensacola City Administrator

Former Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford has been appointed as Pensacola city administrator. Stafford, a Pensacola native with over 30 years of experience in government management and public leadership, will lead the city’s administrative operations and work closely with Mayor D.C. Reeves to advance the city’s strategic priorities.

“We are fortunate to have a person of David’s caliber leading our team at the City of Pensacola,” Reeves said. “David’s deep knowledge of our city, his credibility with our constituents, his leadership acumen, and his sterling reputation nationally for public service will continue to push Pensacola to new heights. It’s an honor to get to work with him, and I’m excited to get going.”

I am honored and humbled to serve as Pensacola’s City Administrator,” Stafford said. “Pensacola is a city with incredible momentum, and I’m excited to work alongside Mayor Reeves and the talented team he has assembled to build on that success. My career has been dedicated to public service and bringing people together to solve problems. I look forward to applying that experience to help move our city forward. This is a special place, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that has given so much to my family and me.”

Stafford served as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections for nearly two decades from 2005 to 2024. As a constitutional officer, he was responsible for voter registration, election administration, and candidate qualifying for more than 300,000 citizens. In that capacity, Stafford managed a multimillion-dollar budget and oversaw staff recruitment and training, including more than 600 election workers. He led the adoption of new voting systems, innovative technology, and cybersecurity protocols, while also providing national leadership on election administration through service on multiple advisory boards, committees, and working groups.

Following his tenure as Supervisor of Elections, Stafford was appointed as Election Security Advisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where he directed operational risk management and cybersecurity initiatives across eight southeastern states.

Most recently, Stafford served as Vice President of Accounts at Enhanced Voting, leading client success efforts and driving innovative solutions for election officials.

David Stafford’s first day with the City of Pensacola will be October 27.