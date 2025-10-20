Crash Involving Two Pickups Seriously Injures Two Flomaton Residents Near Century Prison

A crash involving two pickup trucks seriously injured two Flomaton residents early Monday morning on Tedder Road, between North Century Boulevard and the Century Correctional Institution.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 50-year-old man was traveling east on Tedder Road about 5:45 a.m. when he failed to maintain a single lane. The front driver’s side of his pickup collided with the front driver’s side of a westbound pickup driven by a 37-year-old Flomaton woman with a 7-year-old male passenger.

The at-fault pickup driven by the 50-year-old, overturned and landed on its passenger side, blocking Tedder Road. The second pickup came to a stop on the side of the road.

Both drivers were seriously injured. One was transported by LifeFlight to Sacred Heart Hospital. The second was transported by Escambia County EMS. The young boy was not injured.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

FHP investigated the crash.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.