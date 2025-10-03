Craft Extravaganza Saturday At The Molino Community Center

October 3, 2025

The Molino Mid County Historical Society will hold its 2025 Craft Extravaganza on Saturday, October 4 at the Molino Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature crafts, art, holiday decor, honey, jewelry, baked goods and more. A fish fry will be held from 11 a.m. until sold out, and there will be cold drinks, ice cream and more.

The Molino Community Center is at 6450 Highway 95A in Molino.Admission is free, and museum will be open for tours.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

