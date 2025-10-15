Cantonment Man Dies After Medical Emergency, Crash On Nine Mile Road
October 15, 2025
A 63-year-old Cantonment man suffered a medical emergency and died after a crash on Nine Mile Road Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.+
FHP said that due to the medical emergency, the man’s pickup truck sideswiped an SUV around 6:17 a.m. on Nine Mile Road near Fowler Avenue. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Cantonment man, was not injured.
The FHP investigation is continuing.
File photo.
