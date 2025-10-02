C-130 Hercules Transported Through North Escambia

A C-130 military transport aircraft was transported through North Escambia on Thursday.

The U.S. Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules was operated by the 179th Airlift Wing, a unit of the Ohio Air National Guard. In 2015, was dedicated as the “Spirit of Galion” to pay tribute to the city of Galion, Ohio, and the Guard members from there.

The plane left Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County and is being hauled to a company in Catoosa, Oklahoma, a small city about 15 miles from Tulsa where it will be retrofitted as a training module.

The plane traveled north on Highway 29 Thursday and was stopped temporarily on Muscogee Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.