By The Numbers: Molino Tax Collector’s Office Goes Appointment Only

In early September, the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Molino office became appointment-only in an effort to reduce efficiency and reduce wait times.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said offering appointments at the Molino location would allow his office to better meet demand, eliminating spikes in traffic and decreasing or eliminating long wait times. The new appointments are time-specific, replacing the previous “join the line” program which placed people in line in the order they joined.

Now, all tax collector offices are appointment-only.

“There were appointments available same or next day most mornings,” Lunsford said. “The feedback from customers has been very positive.”

By The Numbers

Lunsford provided a breakdown of appointments made in the Molino office by the numbers:

2,390 appointments were made for the Molino office.

appointments were made for the Molino office. 2,023 citizens served at counter averaging 100 per workday.

citizens served at counter averaging 100 per workday. 301 citizens cancelled their appointment prior to the service date / time.

citizens cancelled their appointment prior to the service date / time. 252 citizens cancelled their appointment by failing to confirm their visit.

citizens cancelled their appointment by failing to confirm their visit. 276 citizens made an appointment and failed to arrive.

“These numbers count as one transaction although many customers need several items during their visit,” Lunsford said, adding that the numbers do not include drive-through or drop box transactions.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.