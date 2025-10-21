Beulah Man, Who Worked As School Custodian, Charged With Child Sex Crimes

October 21, 2025

A Beulah man who was working as a school custodian has been charged with trying to lure a child for sex.

Chad Lane Wren, age 56 of Beulah Road, was charged with soliciting or luring a child to engage in sexual conduct, traveling to meet a child for obscene purposes, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

All of the charges filed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are felonies. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

Wren resigned from his position of custodian at Blue Angel Elementary School.

“The safety and wellbeing of all students is our primary concern,” Escambia County Public Schools said in a statement. “The appropriate actions have been taken by your school district and law enforcement will follow through on these charges.”

Written by William Reynolds 

 