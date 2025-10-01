Aggies Prevail In Five-Set Varsity Thriller Over Catholic

The Tate Aggies volleyball program had a night of mixed results on the road against the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders, with the Varsity squad winning a thrilling five-set marathon while the underclassmen fell in their respective contests.

Tate 3, Catholic 3

The Tate Aggies Varsity team defeated the Catholic Crusaders in an intense five-set battle, coming away with a 3-2 victory. Tate had the Crusaders on their heels early, winning a tight first set 25-21. Catholic responded by taking the second set 25-22 to even the match.

The Aggies regained the momentum with a dominant 25-18 win in the third set. However, Catholic refused to go quietly, forcing a decisive fifth set after a 25-20 victory in the fourth. In the dramatic finale, Tate found a way to clinch the victory, edging out the Crusaders 18-16 to take the match 3-2.

Up next, the Aggies will host Gulf Breeze on Wednesday.



Catholic 2, Tate 0 (JV)



The Tate Junior Varsity team fell to Catholic in two sets, losing the first 25-19 and the second 25-21 for a 2-0 final.

Catholic 2, Tate 0 (Freshmen)

In the Freshman match, the Aggies also dropped the contest 2-0 to the Crusaders, with Catholic winning by scores of 25-17 and 25-18.