Cantonment Man Found Passed Out In His Vehicle Sentenced On Drug Charges

October 14, 2025

A Cantonment man has been sentenced, on drug charges.

Henry Allen Miller, 51, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 270 days in the county jail on a drug possession charge and was immediately remanded into custody. He was also sentenced to one day of time served on the drug paraphernalia charge, and his driver’s license was suspended for six months.

On July 18, 2025, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Adobe Trail to investigate a suspicious vehicle complaint. They found Miller passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle at the dead end of the road with foil and a straw in his lap. He told deputies that he had just finished smoking fentanyl.

A substance on the foil, straw and a bag tested positive for opioids.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 