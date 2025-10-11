2025 Escambia County Agriculture Tour Held In Molino And Walnut Hill (With Gallery)

The 2025 Escambia County Agriculture Tour was held Friday in the Molino and Walnut Hill areas.

A tour bus full of participants was able to explore farms, area agricultural processing facilities, meet local farmers, and discover the positive impact of agriculture in Escambia County.

Those on the tour included a group from Germany through the Gulf Coast Diplomacy organization.

For more photos, click here.

The group visited the Gizmo Angus Farm in Molino, saw forestry, cotton, soybean and peanut operations in Walnut Hill, and enjoyed lunch at the Walnut Hill Community Center. After lunch, they toured the West Florida Gin, a cotton gin near Walnut Hill, and Steve’s Farm, a retail farm and catfish operation in Walnut Hill.

Pictured: One of the stops for the 2025 Escambia County Agriculture Tour 2025 on Friday was Steve’s Farm in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.