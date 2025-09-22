Woman Seriously Injured, Child Unharmed in Highway 97 Crash

A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured when she crashed her SUV into a tree on Highway 97 in Davisville Sunday night. A properly restrained child in the vehicle was not injured.

The crash occurred on Highway 97 about 8:13 p.m. about a half mile north of West Highway 4, just north of Pine Barren Church Road.

The woman’s northbound Mazda CX-5 SUV left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a culvert and went airborne for about 60 feet. The SUV then traveled about 100 feet before striking an oak tree.

The woman and a 5-year-old child were transported by Escambia County EMS Pensacola hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.