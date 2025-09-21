UWF Argos Move To 3-0 With Dramatic Road Win Over North Greenville

The UWF football team survived itself and an opponent’s grit Saturday night to remain unbeaten.

After leading 19-3 at halftime, the No. 3-ranked Argos’ self-inflicted miscues helped enable North Greenville to get back in the game all the way to the final play of UWF’s 25-17 victory against the Trailblazers at Younts Stadium.

The Argos (4-0) scored what seemed a game-sealing touchdown with 2:26 remaining, but the extra point was blocked – the Argos third point-after miss in the game – thus giving North Greenville a final chance to force overtime on its final possession.

The Trailblazers (1-2) drove from their own 7, exhausting all their timeouts when lining up with three seconds remaining from the UWF 8. Three Argos defenders converged on North Greenville quarterback Dylan Ramirez. As he was being tackled and falling to the ground, he threw a pass caught by Kimon O’Sullivan in the back of the end zone.

But the officials ruled his knee touched the ground before the ball left his hand. Therefore a quarterback sack and game over.

It was a wild end to what became a suspenseful game. In winning, UWF matches its best start in four seasons and will have a bye week upcoming to take a deep breath.

Here’s how it unfolded.

FIRST HALF

The Argos’ first of several special-teams mistakes led to North Greenville scoring the game’s first points.

The Trailblazers were stopped on their first possession deep inside their territory, but punt struck UWF’s punt returner Tony Newsome as a teammate was blocking a defender into him. The Trailblazers recovered at the Argos’ 41 and drove to the 10 where Cillian Bonner converted a 28-yard field goal.

On the ensuing possession, UWF took the lead in two plays. Quarterback Marcus Stokes threw a perfect slant pass to wide open Tyree Holloway, who went 68 yards for the score. The point-after was converted for a 7-3 lead.

Again, UWF’s defense came out with a stop. This time, Newsome returned it 36 yards to the North Greenville 35 to set up TJ Lane’s 2-yard scoring run five plays later. UWF kicker Brogan Woeber missed the extra point.

The next time UWF got the ball, another touchdown ensued. Stokes connected with Corey Scott on a deep ball to the North Greenville 1. Jay Sharp bulled his way into the end zone on the next play. An offsides penalty on UWF ensued as the PAT was converted. The repeat kick was no good and UWF had its 19-3 lead with 7:33 left in the half.

That penalty was among 13 whistled against UWF for 110 yards.

SECOND HALF

The Argos offense never got going most of the second half. Three third-quarter possessions ended on a punt, a trick-play interception and a fourth-down incompletion.

Meanwhile, North Greenville got within striking distance following the interception at UWF’s 43. The Trailblazers completed a seven-play drive when Ramirez threw a 5-yard TD pass to Eric Rasheed. Ramirez then converted the 2-point play with a pass with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

Stokes had passes dropped that could have extended drives during the stretch. That kept the Trailblazers within striking distance. They drove 76 yards in eight plays to get within 19-17 as 6:17 remained. The potential 2-point conversion to tie was thwarted by UWF’s pass rush to force an incompletion.

On the ensuing possession, Stokes made the game’s biggest play with a 59-yard pass to Quinn Sieger to the North Greenville 4. Three plays later, Lane scored on a third-down run from the 3 with 2:26 left. But the extra point snap was high, freezing Woeber for a split-second and causing the kick to be blocked.

A conversion would have essentially sealed the game. The Trailblazers then created the end-of-game drama with a 14-play drive that ended with the dramatic final play.

KEY PERFORMANCES

QB Marcus Stokes completed 18 of 31 passes for 323 yards, 1 touchdown and was not sacked. He also was UWF’s leading rusher with 48 yards on six carries.

RB T.J. Lane had 12 carries for 35 yards. Two of those carries, however, resulted in touchdowns through the defensive line.

WR Tyree Holloway led seven different receivers who caught passes with his best performance this season, catching eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

LB Walker Robinson fought off an early game injury to finish with 12 tackles and broke up a pass.

DL Christian Ware-Terry led the pressure on the game’s final play, helping bring North Greenville’s Ramirez to the ground. He finished with six tackles, 2.5 for lost yards, 1.5 sacks.

P Michel Shine had three punts for 141 yards, a 47-yard average.

COACH NOBLES

“We got up to the quarterback a little bit, made him scramble and his knee was down before he got rid of the football. Great call by refs, you could see on the field and I’m excited about how our guys finished the game right there.”

“It feels good. We needed that going into the bye week. It’s good for our guys to be challenged. North Greenville is a very good team and they will make some noise. My heart rate is definitely up from the game but I’m proud how the boys finished the game right there.”

.

NEXT UP: UWF will have this week to recoup with a bye week on Sept. 27. They will then make their longest trip, traveling to Tahlequah, Oklahoma to face Northeastern State on Oct. 4.