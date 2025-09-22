Two Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Near Highway 97

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 29 near Highway 97 just before noon Sunday.

The collision involved a Mazda SUV and a Lexus sedan. The SUV overturned in the southbound lanes of Highway 29, coming to rest on its side. Both occupants suffered injuries that were not considered serious.

The driver of the Lexus pulled into the nearby Tom Thumb parking lot after the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash. The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.