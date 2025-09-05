Two Arrested For Boot Store Theft

Two suspects are now jailed in connection with alleged retail thefts from The Boot Store in late August.

Deputies said 50-year-old LaCarter Millionder and 49-year-old Angel Scott were caught on video taking merchandise from the store on August 22, and they were booked into the Escambia County Jail on Thursday afternoon without bond.

The store alleges that $1,000 in boots were stolen from the business on Pine Forest Road.

Deputies said Milloder already had active warrants for thefts and violation of community control, while Scott was already wanted on three active warrants for petit theft, which have now been upgraded to felonies.

The Boot Store originally alleged in a social media post that a third individual was involved in the thefts, but the ECSO said Tuesday that she was not involved and had committed no crime.

“Upon reviewing the store’s video surveillance, it was determined that the white female previously posted to The Boot Store social media page as a ‘potential suspect’ was not involved in any theft and did not appear to be working in conjunction with Millionder and Scott,” the ECSO said in a statement.