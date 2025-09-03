Tax Collector’s Molino Office Is Now Appointment Only

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Molino and Downtown office are now appointment only as of today, September 3, in an effort to enhance efficiency and reduce wait times.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said offering appointments at these locations will allow his office to better meet demand, eliminating spikes in traffic and decreasing or eliminate long wait times.

The new appointments are time-specific, replacing the previous “join the line” program which placed people in line in the order they joined.

“We will be able to serve as many or more people with appointment and setting timeframes,” Lunsford told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday afternoon when Molino still had numerous appointment slots open for Wednesday.

Lunsford also hopes to see citizens take advantage of more services that are available without the need to visit a tax collector office.

“There were probably 100 people in line this morning (Tuesday) doing transactions that they did not need to be in line for, that could have been completed online, by mail, or in a drive-thru,” Lunsford said. “We spend an enormous amount of time in the office on simple stuff.”

Click here to make an appointment.

Many tax collector services are available online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com, including:

Tag renewals

Electronic title printing

Property tax payments

Business tax receipt renewals

In addition, drive-thru services are available at the Molino, Brentwood, and Downtown offices, providing another fast and convenient option for completing transactions. There is no additional fee to pay online using an eCheck.

“We are going to do our dangest to get to everybody as fast as we can,” the tax collector added.

