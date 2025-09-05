Tate Aggies’ Unbeaten Streak Continues With Senior Night Rout Of PHS

September 5, 2025

The Tate Aggies celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a 41-0 rout of the Pensacola High School Tigers at Pete Gindle Stadium.

The Aggies hit the scoreboard with 8:27 left in the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Miles Delarosa handed off to Tanner Clark, who punched it in for a touchdown. After a kick that ricocheted off the goalpost, the Aggies were up 6-0.

With 3:56 remaining in the first quarter, Delarosa found Elijah West for another Aggies touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion from Noah Calderon, the Aggies were up 14-0. The PHS Tigers drove down to the one-yard line but were pushed back by the Aggies defense on fourth-and-goal with about a minute left in the first quarter.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Aggies struck again with a long touchdown pass to West just after the start of the second quarter — Tate 21, PHS still 0. Tate added another touchdown on a Delarosa pass to Laquarius Bradford and an Aggie Shack end-zone touchdown to make it 28-0 with 34 seconds to go in the half.

Now 3-0, the Aggies have outscored opponents 110-20 so far in a three-game home opener. Tate will head to Milton on Friday night, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. Milton, now also 3-0, defeated Washington 14-13 on Thursday night.

*Look for cheerleader, fan and other photos later on NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 