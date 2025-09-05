Tate Aggies’ Unbeaten Streak Continues With Senior Night Rout Of PHS

The Tate Aggies celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a 41-0 rout of the Pensacola High School Tigers at Pete Gindle Stadium.

The Aggies hit the scoreboard with 8:27 left in the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Miles Delarosa handed off to Tanner Clark, who punched it in for a touchdown. After a kick that ricocheted off the goalpost, the Aggies were up 6-0.

With 3:56 remaining in the first quarter, Delarosa found Elijah West for another Aggies touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion from Noah Calderon, the Aggies were up 14-0. The PHS Tigers drove down to the one-yard line but were pushed back by the Aggies defense on fourth-and-goal with about a minute left in the first quarter.

The Aggies struck again with a long touchdown pass to West just after the start of the second quarter — Tate 21, PHS still 0. Tate added another touchdown on a Delarosa pass to Laquarius Bradford and an Aggie Shack end-zone touchdown to make it 28-0 with 34 seconds to go in the half.

Now 3-0, the Aggies have outscored opponents 110-20 so far in a three-game home opener. Tate will head to Milton on Friday night, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. Milton, now also 3-0, defeated Washington 14-13 on Thursday night.

