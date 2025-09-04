Sunny And Warm Today, Mostly Dry Into The Weekend

Warm temperatures and mostly clear skies will be the theme for the start of the weekend, with highs in the low 90s. There’s a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday afternoon. A cold front moving in for Sunday will bring a better chance of rain and drop temperatures to the upper 80s for the start of next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.