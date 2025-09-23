‘Stupid And Sick’ – Escambia Man Charged With Exposing Himself To Children

An Escambia County man is facing felony charges for allegedly exposing himself to children.

Tyler Lee Hamilton, 25, was charged with indecent exposure – exposure of sexual organs and lewd and lascivious behavior be in two separate incidents that occurred on September 4 and September 9.

In both incidents, victims between 9 and 15 years old reported that they were walking, when they were approached by a white male driving a black car. According to the ECSO, surveillance video led investigators to identify the suspect as Hamilton, who is the registered owner of a black Ford Fusion.

“Stupid and sick,” Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “is what this is. I want to give credit to our investigators and analysts who worked tirelessly to identify the individual responsible. We will do whatever it takes to protect our children.”

Hamilton remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning without bond.