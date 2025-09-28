Registration Is Underway For The Tri-City Children’s Choir

September 28, 2025

Registration is now open for the Tri-City Children’s Choir’s fall season.

The program is for children in grades 2–7 and is led by choir director and piano instructor Holley Driver. Rehearsals begin October 9 at First Pentecostal Church at 8451 North Century Boulevard in Century.

Financial assistance is available for families who apply, funded through a  donor-supported scholarship program. To help keep this opportunity open to every child, contributions can be made anytime at www.TriCityChoir.org, or interested donors, supporters, and businesses can contact the office to learn more about supporting the scholarship fund at (850) 434-7760.

Pictured: The Tri-City Children’s Choir during a March 2025 practice. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

