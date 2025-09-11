Preorder Northview High Homecoming Day Sack Lunches By Friday

The Northview FFA Alumni is selling sack lunches for NHS Homecoming Parade day, Friday, September 19.

Meal options include either a pulled pork sandwich meal for $12 or a hot dog meal for $8. All meals include the entrée of choice, chips, dessert, and a water. Lunches will be available for pick up from First Baptist Church of Bratt on Friday, September 19 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Meals will only be available by preordering online here. The deadline to order and for payment is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 12.

All proceeds will benefit the Northview FFA Alumni, which helps provide scholarships, travel funding, and more for members of the Northview FFA Chapter. For more information, email nhsffaalumni@gmail.com.