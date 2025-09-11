Preorder Northview High Homecoming Day Sack Lunches By Friday

September 11, 2025

The Northview FFA Alumni is selling sack lunches for NHS Homecoming Parade day, Friday, September 19.

Meal options include either a pulled pork sandwich meal for $12 or a hot dog meal for $8. All meals include the entrée of choice, chips, dessert, and a water. Lunches will be available for pick up from First Baptist Church of Bratt on Friday, September 19 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Meals will only be available by preordering online here. The deadline to order and for payment is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 12.

All proceeds will benefit the Northview FFA Alumni, which helps provide scholarships, travel funding, and more for members of the Northview FFA Chapter. For more information, email nhsffaalumni@gmail.com.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 