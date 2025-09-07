Powerball Players In Missouri And Texas To Split $1.79 Billion Jackpot

September 7, 2025

Two winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The tickets sold in Missouri and Texas will split the $1.79 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball number being 17.

The winners will have the option of taking their half as a lump sum of $820.6 million cash.

The drawing trails only the world record $2.04 billion jackpot won on November 7, 2022, in California.

There was a single Florida $1 million Match 5 winning ticket was sold in New Port Richey, one of 18 sold across the nation.

The next Powerball drawing Monday night is estimated at $20 million.

RELATED STORY: North Escambia Store Sold One Of Florida’s Only Winning Powerball Jackpot Tickets A Decade Ago

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 