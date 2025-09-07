Powerball Players In Missouri And Texas To Split $1.79 Billion Jackpot

Two winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The tickets sold in Missouri and Texas will split the $1.79 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball number being 17.

The winners will have the option of taking their half as a lump sum of $820.6 million cash.

The drawing trails only the world record $2.04 billion jackpot won on November 7, 2022, in California.

There was a single Florida $1 million Match 5 winning ticket was sold in New Port Richey, one of 18 sold across the nation.

The next Powerball drawing Monday night is estimated at $20 million.

