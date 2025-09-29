Northview Lady Chiefs Diamond Club Fall Softball Tourney Is Oct. 4-5, Register By Oct. 1

The NHS Lady Chiefs Diamond Club is set to host its annual Fall Softball Tournament next weekend, Oct. 4-5, at the Don Sutton Ballpark (Molino Ballpark), promising a full weekend of action for young players across the region.

This tournament is a key fundraiser for the Northview High School (NHS) Lady Chiefs Softball program and will feature age divisions ranging from T-Ball up to 16U. Registration is open, but teams must sign up by the Oct. 1 deadline.

Play will begin on Saturday, Oct. 4, with a 2 Pool Play format to ensure every team gets quality field time. Sunday, Oct. 5, will transition to a Single-Elimination Bracket using a blind draw, where teams will battle for the championship titles.

A $100 registration fee per team is due upon sign-up, which can be completed online at tiny.cc/ladychiefsfalltourney or via Venmo to @ladychiefs-01. Teams will also participate in a Pay-at-the-Plate (PAP) arrangement of $25 per team per game, with the exception of the T-Ball and 8U divisions, which will use volunteer umpires.

The tournament is held at the Don Sutton Ball Park, located at 2340 Crabtree Church Rd in Molino. The Gate Fee is set at $10 for spectators, with ages 10 and under receiving free entry. Two coaches per registered team will also receive free entry.

In addition to the softball action, the tournament will feature food trucks and a bounce house to provide entertainment and refreshments for players and fans alike.

For more information, team registration, or any questions, interested parties should contact Adam Bolen at (850) 777-4238 or via email at cbolen@yahoo.com. The tournament is held in partnership with Hometown Team Sports and the Molino Recreational Association.