Northview Falls To Freeport 48-43 (With Photo Gallery)

September 6, 2025

The Northview Chiefs fell to the Freeport Bulldogs 48-43 in a hard fought game Friday night at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

The Chiefs led 22-14 at the half, before closing out the third quarter with a 35-21 advantage.

But the Bulldogs bit back with a strong fourth quarter, score 27 points to 8 for the Northview.

The Chiefs, now 0-3, will look for their first win on the road next week against the Central Jaguars, also 0-3. Central lost 41-6 Friday night to the Baker Gators.

