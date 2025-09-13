Northview Beats Central 46-8 (With Gallery)

Northview brought home a big win from Santa Rosa County on Friday night as the Chiefs beat Central 46-8.

Northview was first on the board with a Nate Duffy touchdown and a good two-point conversion to make it 8-0. In the second quarter, Easten Odom added another TD for the Chiefs as they rolled on to spoil senior night for the Jaguars.

It was the first win for Doug Vickery as Northview’s head coach as they improved to 1-3; Central fell to 0-4.

Click here for more photos.

*Look for fan, cheerleaders, and other bonus photos by Monday.

Next week, Central will look for their first “W” as they host Rocky Bayou. Northview will welcome Holmes County to Bratt for homecoming.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.