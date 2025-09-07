North Escambia Store Sold One Of Florida’s Only Winning Powerball Jackpot Tickets A Decade Ago

September 7, 2025

“Play Here!”

It’s just a simple Florida Lottery sign on a rather nondescript storefront in Davisville on Highway 97 in a 38-year-old shopping center that shows its age. The storefront is located on Highway 97, about 1,100 feet south of the Florida-Alabama state line.

The corner store, located just around the walkway from the Piggly Wiggly grocery store, is where a winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold, one of just 17 top prize winning tickets sold in Florida since the state joined the Powerball in 2009.

Alice Patricia Dawson of Frisco City, Alabama, purchased a Quick Pick, a ticket 10 years ago there at the State Line Gift Shop at 11208 Highway 97 and won $80 million on April 11, 2015. She opted for a cash payout of $53,440,213.76 for the only winning ticket for that drawing in the country.

Neighbors in Frisco City, a town near Monroeville, described Alice Dawson and her husband as down to earth people. The Dawsons did not seek the limelight after the win. They told WEAR 3 back in 2015 that they didn’t want any extra publicity and had been playing the lottery in Florida for about 17 years.

Incidentally, one of those 17 winning Powerball jackpot tickets sold in Florida was never claimed and expired. The $50 million winning ticket was sold in Tampa back in 2013.

Pictured:The State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in Davisville before the drawing for the September 6, 2025, $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 