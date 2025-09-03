No Injuries In Minor Cantonment School Bus Collision

September 3, 2025

There were no injuries in a very minor collision between a school bus and a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Cantonment.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 29 south of Muscogee Road and involved an Escambia County Public School bus and a pickup truck. The only damage was minor scrapes on both vehicles.

Bus No. 27-21 was transporting students to Tate High School. Everyone involved refused transport to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the collision.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 