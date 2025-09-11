New Military And Veteran Resource Center To Expand Into Century

A soon-to-open military and veterans resource center in Milton will expand with services, in Century.

The “Mission Next Center,” which opens later this year in Milton, is a partnership with the VetCV Foundation.

“We have one of the largest veteran populations in Florida,” said Rep. Michelle Salzman. “As a veteran myself, it has always been one of my priorities to try to help veterans however I can. Creating a resource center that provides care for that veteran not just for the education, or for the benefits that you receive from the federal government, but maybe you need a wheelchair ramp, maybe you need help on getting to and from doctors appointments or whatever the case may be.”

“There’s a lot of nonprofits out there that don’t have a way to connect. So, we’ve created that, I think.”

“There are a lot of fantastic organizations that are ready to do a tremendous amount of work,” said VetCV Foundation Chairman and Secretary Niels Andersen. “We are just excited about this.”

The Milton location is expected to open in October in donated space at Pensacola State College in Milton and will soon thereafter offer services at space in Century donated by PSC. More details on the Century opening will be available here on NorthEscambia.com as the date nears.

Pictured: VetCV Foundation Chairman and Secretary Niels Andersen explains the Mission Next Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.