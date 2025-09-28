McDavid Fire Station To Be Donated To Escambia County

This week, the Escambia County Commission is set to consider accepting the donation of the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department building and property.

The fire station at 100 North Century Boulevard, known as Escambia County Fire Rescue Station 9, operates from a building that still legally belongs to the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

If acceptance is approved by the commission, the real property ownership will transfer from the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. to Escambia County.

The fire station will continue to operate as usual with county owned vehicles and equipment, and volunteer firefighters.

Pictured: An Escambia County EMS ambulance earlier this year stationed outside the McDavid Fire Station belonging to the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.