McDavid Fire Station To Be Donated To Escambia County

September 28, 2025

This week, the Escambia County Commission is set to consider accepting the donation of the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department building and property.

The fire station at 100 North Century Boulevard, known as Escambia County Fire Rescue Station 9, operates from a building that still legally belongs to the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

If acceptance is approved by the commission, the real property ownership will transfer from the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. to Escambia County.

The fire station will continue to operate as usual with county owned vehicles and equipment, and volunteer firefighters.

Pictured: An Escambia County EMS ambulance earlier this year stationed outside the McDavid Fire Station belonging to the McDavid Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 