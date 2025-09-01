Learn About Future Flood Mitigation Efforts And Planning At Escambia Meeting

Escambia County will host a public meeting this week to give residents a chance to learn more about future flood mitigation efforts and long-term adaptation planning.

Escambia County, in partnership with Jacobs Engineering, will hold the Adaptation Planning Project Wednesday, September 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Langley Bell 4-H Center, located at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

During the meeting, attendees will hear from Escambia County staff and representatives from Jacobs Engineering and APTIM on the countywide vulnerability assessment results, adaptation strategies, and project metrics and prioritization. Attendees will have the chance to provide feedback on the results and participate in a question-and-answer session at the end of the meeting.

Anyone unable to attend in person can sign up here to receive a Teams link to join the meeting virtually. A link will be sent out the day of the meeting.

The Adaptation Planning Project is an initiative aimed at safeguarding the unincorporated areas of Escambia County against environmental risks, including rising sea levels and flooding.