Jobs Report: Escambia County Area Employment Date Report Released

September 21, 2025

The Escambia County unemployment rate increased only slightly over the last month.

Escambia County and the Pensacola metro area professional business services sector added 800 jobs over the year in August 2025, FloridaCommerce announced on Friday. The Pensacola metro area added 800 jobs (+0.5%) in the private sector over the year in August 2025.

The area labor force was down 0.2% (-561) over the year in August 2025.. The Escambia County unemployment rate was 4.7% in August 2025, a 0.8 percentage point increase from the August 2024 rate of 3.9%.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in August 2025 and has been lower than the national rate for 59 consecutive months since November 2020.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 