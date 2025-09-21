Jobs Report: Escambia County Area Employment Date Report Released

The Escambia County unemployment rate increased only slightly over the last month.

Escambia County and the Pensacola metro area professional business services sector added 800 jobs over the year in August 2025, FloridaCommerce announced on Friday. The Pensacola metro area added 800 jobs (+0.5%) in the private sector over the year in August 2025.

The area labor force was down 0.2% (-561) over the year in August 2025.. The Escambia County unemployment rate was 4.7% in August 2025, a 0.8 percentage point increase from the August 2024 rate of 3.9%.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in August 2025 and has been lower than the national rate for 59 consecutive months since November 2020.