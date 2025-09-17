Hot Days And Mild Nights Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.