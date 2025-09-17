Hot Days And Mild Nights Continue
September 17, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
