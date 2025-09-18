Homecoming Parades Friday For Northview And Tate (‘Biggest In Years’)

Northview and Tate high schools will hold homecoming parades on Friday, and Tate says their parade will be the biggest in years.

Tate High School

The Tate Homecoming Parade will being a night full of energy, Aggie pride and family fun at 6 p.m. in Pete Gindl Stadium.

“With a lineup of almost 20 entries, including Tate’s AJROTC, Cheer program, FFA program, the Showband of the South, and many others, this family-friendly parade is one you don’t want to miss,” organizers said.

Northview High School

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will take place Friday afternoon in Bratt.

The parade will line up at noon and roll at 12:30 p.m. from Northview High School. It will travel east on Highway 4 before turning on Bratt Road by the Travis Nelson Park, around the park to Ashcraft Road to Highway 99, travel north past Bratt Elementary School, turn back onto Highway 4 and end at Northview. (Note that Ashcraft Road has a very narrow shoulder with no place to park.)

The parade and throws officially begin when it reaches Bratt Elementary School.

Pictured: The 2024 Tate High School Homecoming Parade in Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.