High School Football Schedule (And Thursday Score)
September 12, 2025
Here’s a look at upcoming Friday night high school football games from the North Escambia area, along with Thursday night scores.
FLORIDA
- Tate at Milton
- Northview at Central
- Jay at Baker
- Pine Forest at Choctaw
- Walton at West Florida
- Escambia at Panama City Bay
- Montgomery Catholic at Pensacola Catholic
- Destin at Pensacola High
- Panama City Mosley at Navarre
- Washington 14, Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday
- Pace (Bye)
- Gulf Breeze (Bye)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at T.R. Miller
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Mobile Christian
- Orange Beach at W.S. Neal
- Escambia Academy, Southern Prep Academy (Thursday)
Pictured: Students cheer on the Chiefs on Friday night, September 5 at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments