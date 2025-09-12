High School Football Schedule (And Thursday Score)

Here’s a look at upcoming Friday night high school football games from the North Escambia area, along with Thursday night scores.

FLORIDA

Tate at Milton

Northview at Central

Jay at Baker

Pine Forest at Choctaw

Walton at West Florida

Escambia at Panama City Bay

Montgomery Catholic at Pensacola Catholic

Destin at Pensacola High

Panama City Mosley at Navarre

Washington 14, Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday

Pace (Bye)

Gulf Breeze (Bye)

ALABAMA

Flomaton at T.R. Miller

Escambia County (Atmore) at Mobile Christian

Orange Beach at W.S. Neal

Escambia Academy, Southern Prep Academy (Thursday)

Pictured: Students cheer on the Chiefs on Friday night, September 5 at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.