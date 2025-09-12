High School Football Schedule (And Thursday Score)

September 12, 2025

Here’s a look at upcoming Friday night high school football games from the North Escambia area, along with Thursday night scores.

FLORIDA

  • Tate at Milton
  • Northview at Central
  • Jay at Baker
  • Pine Forest at Choctaw
  • Walton at West Florida
  • Escambia at Panama City Bay
  • Montgomery Catholic at Pensacola Catholic
  • Destin at Pensacola High
  • Panama City Mosley at Navarre
  • Washington 14,  Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday
  • Pace (Bye)
  • Gulf Breeze (Bye)

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at T.R. Miller
  • Escambia County (Atmore) at Mobile Christian
  • Orange Beach at W.S. Neal
  • Escambia Academy, Southern Prep Academy (Thursday)

Pictured: Students cheer on the Chiefs on Friday night, September 5 at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

